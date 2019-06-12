Snapchat Cop Bust

A California college student uses a Snapchat filter to take down a cop -- allegedly looking to hook up on Tinder.

Ethan is a 20-year-old student in the South Bay area.

He told police he had a female friend who had been molested as a child and went online to create an undercover profile to identify possible pedophiles.

The student -- who did not give his last name because he fears retaliation -- used Snapchat's gender-switch filter to take this picture of himself then posed as a woman named "Esther" on Tinder.

According to Ethan, a man reached out to him -- asking, quote: "are you down to have some fun tonight?"

Ethan then texted the man on a different app, saying that he was 16-years-old.

Ethan said it didn't appear to matter to the suspect because they began exchanging explicit messages for more than 12 hours.

Ethan took several screen-shots of their conversation and sent them to "crime stoppers."

That led investigators to a San Mateo police officer, named Robert Davies.

He was arrested last week on suspicion of discussing sexual activity with a minor on social media.

Ethan said this is the first time he's done something like this and doesn't intend to do it again.

Davies has been placed on administrative leave and is facing a charge of contacting a minor to commit a felony.

The San Mateo Police Chief released a statement about the arrest last week -- saying: