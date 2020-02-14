Smelling a lover’s shirt may improve sleep

Researchers say having a loved one's natural scent nearby could be as effective a sleep aid as melatonin.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — If you want to sleep well this Valentine’s Day try cuddling up with your significant other’s shirt.

Researchers finding that a loved one’s natural scent nearby may be as effective a sleep aid as melatonin.

After studying more than 100 people researchers found that participants had an average sleep efficiency improvement of more than 2 percent which is similar to what has been reported from taking oral melatonin supplements.

