Smelling a lover’s shirt may improve sleep

Researchers say having a loved one's natural scent nearby could be as effective a sleep aid as melatonin.

(FOX NEWS) — If you want to sleep well this Valentine’s Day try cuddling up with your significant other’s shirt.

After studying more than 100 people researchers found that participants had an average sleep efficiency improvement of more than 2 percent which is similar to what has been reported from taking oral melatonin supplements.

