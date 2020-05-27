Smell like a snack with food-scented nail polish

Food-scented nail polish will have you smelling like your favorite snack.

(CNN) — A new food-scented nail polish collection will have you smelling like your favorite snack.

It’s sinful colors’ ‘sweet and salty collection.’

The scented polish comes in sweet scents chocolate cake, cookies and cream and donut even.

Or salty scents cheese puff, pizza party, and taco Tuesday.

Some early reviewers say the polish actually smells good!

You can find the collection exclusively at Walmart and with a price tag of just three dollars each, you can try them all!

More from MyHighPlains.com: