Smart Shopping: Refurbished Bargains

(NBC News) — It was not long ago that refurbished or open-box items got a bad rap as shoddy, second-hand products. That is changing.

“The bar is actually much higher for refurbishing than it is for manufacturing,” said Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG.

The reverse-logistics company provides retailers and manufacturers a streamlined process for returned or damaged inventory.

“We handle thousands of vendors and manufacturers and distributors,” Shamiss said.

More than a million items are processed by goTRG each week.

“People think that what’s bought in a store online usually ends up back on the shelf, and that’s the furthest thing away from the truth,” Shamiss explained.

Once returns hit the warehouse, turnaround time is pretty quick, usually within seven days.

The like-new items are then made available on the secondary market.

“We have brands like VIP Outlet, TheStore.com, there’s wholesale brands like DirectLiquidation.com, but we sell a lot on eBay, Amazon, Walmart marketplace,” Shamiss said.

Buying a refurbished product can save money compared to buying it new.

“We learned consumers are price sensitive and they will take advantage of a deal if they find one,” said Jake Cohen, Klaviyo’s director of product.

