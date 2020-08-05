Slow Progress: Congress Inches Toward Coronavirus Relief

(NBC News) Congress is making slow progress toward the next coronavirus relief bill.
“While Americans are struggling, the Democratic leaders have moved about one inch in eight days,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.
Democrats, meanwhile, maintain they’re simply standing up for Americans in need of help that Republicans haven’t been willing to offer.
“The fundamental disagreement between our two parties is the scope and severity of the problem,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Sources tell NBC News the two sides remain far apart on education funding, but are nearing a compromise to extend enhanced unemployment benefits of $400 a week and a moratorium on evictions through the end of the year. An additional $10 billion in funding has also been earmarked for the U.S. Postal Service.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2PqixFI
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Cambodian butcher quits dog meat trade, shuts slaughterhouse
- Cornyn: Amarillo Area to Receive $430K in Second Round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants for Public Housing Authorities
- NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
- Caught on video: Half-naked man punches 72-year-old Walmart employee
- President Trump returns to Ohio with multiple campaign stops