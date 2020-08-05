Slow Progress: Congress Inches Toward Coronavirus Relief

Sources say negotiators appear to be getting closer to a compromise on unemployment, evictions, and other core elements in the next COVID-19 relief package, but remain far apart on other issues.

(NBC News) Congress is making slow progress toward the next coronavirus relief bill.

“While Americans are struggling, the Democratic leaders have moved about one inch in eight days,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

Democrats, meanwhile, maintain they’re simply standing up for Americans in need of help that Republicans haven’t been willing to offer.

“The fundamental disagreement between our two parties is the scope and severity of the problem,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Sources tell NBC News the two sides remain far apart on education funding, but are nearing a compromise to extend enhanced unemployment benefits of $400 a week and a moratorium on evictions through the end of the year. An additional $10 billion in funding has also been earmarked for the U.S. Postal Service.

