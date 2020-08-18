Sledgehammer Attack Shocks Utah Community

Teen surrenders to police hours after brutal attack on random victims, including children and staff at a Payson daycare.

(KSL/NBC News) A Payson, Utah community is still in shock, days after a brutal sledgehammer attack targeting apparently random victims.

Police say a 17-year-old turned himself in early Saturday morning, hours after the Friday rampage that left one victim in critical condition.

According to neighbors, it appeared nobody knew the alleged attacker, who had been captured on one home’s surveillance video as he rapidly swung his arms as he walked down the sidewalk.

After attacking one victim, police said the suspect hopped a fence and began assaulting children and workers at a neighboring daycare.

The man severely injured in the attack showed small signs of progress in the hospital over the weekend but remained in critical condition, a family member said Monday.

“They are getting some reflex responses from some of the treatments and he did give a little bit of a response yesterday on a verbal command,” Justin Curtis said. “It’s just something we’re going to take one day at a time and see how he does.”

Curtis said his brother was struck on the right side of his head as well as his right hip in the sledgehammer attack.

