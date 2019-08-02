Slap On The Wrist? Husband Sentenced To Weekends In Jail For Poisoning Wife

Michigan man sentenced to just 60 days in jail, served on weekends, after repeatedly poisoning his wife's coffee.

(WDIV/NBC News) A Michigan man has been sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail after his wife installed hidden cameras in her kitchen and caught him deliberately poisoning her coffee.

In July 2018, a woman told officials she was feeling tired and nauseous and experienced blurred vision after drinking coffee on the days her husband, Brian Kozlowski, prepared it for her. She said she almost fell asleep while driving on I-375 one day.

The woman had filed for divorce in May of that year.

She became suspicious and installed cameras in the kitchen after the July incident. The cameras captured video of Kozlowski pouring diphenhydramine into her coffee on multiple occasions, intentionally poisoning her.

“I felt a horrible coldness in the air, but in this nightmare the predator was Brian,” she said in court. “I fell to my knees and cried. I could barely move.”

Officials said the woman called her divorce attorney and moved out of the home. The last coffee Kozlowski made her contained 127 milliliters of diphenhydramine, experts said — comparable to eight sleeping pills.

