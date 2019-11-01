“Skin And Bones” – Dozens Of Starving Horses Seized

(KMTR) Sid Dean says he has watched the horses on his neighbor’s property outside Creswell, Oregon with concern.

“Some of them are just skin and bones,” he said Thursday. “Sitting there two or three days with no feed, it’s sad. It’s a mess.”

Lane County removed 61 horses from the property. Most of the horses are now in the care of Sound Equine Options of Gresham.

But 21 of the horses were deemed too frail and remain lodged at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

An attorney representing the owner of the property where the horses were seized had just arrived at the farm and were already gaining weight.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2N5LiY9