RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) — An unidentified body has been found in the Mississippi River near Reserve, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A boater spotted the body on the river.

The body was removed from the water around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

LSU officials are meeting with Saint John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies about the body found near Reserve.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.