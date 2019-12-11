Six Dead In New Jersey Shooting

(NBC News) At least six people are dead after a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Authorities say it began when two suspects opened fire on a police officer as he was investigating a murder, shooting him in the head.
They then fled the scene in a rental van and took shelter in a kosher grocery store a few blocks away.
A standoff and gun battle followed.
When the shooting ended three civilians and the gunmen were found dead inside the store.
