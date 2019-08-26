Single women are boosting the economy

Prime-working-age-single women are outspending the average household on apparel, food away from home, luxury vehicles, and more.

(FOX NEWS) -Former President Bill Clinton famously said, “it’s the economy, stupid” when running for president.

And now, businesses are focused on the “she-conomy” employment sector of the future.

A Morgan Stanley report details say the number of prime working-age single women in the workforce will cause a big increase in spending.

The 35-page report notes changes in how women’s economic status will affect what and where they buy.

And that could bring increases to areas like food away from home, women’s wear and apparel, footwear, and even luxury items such as electric vehicles.

The numbers of single women working continues to rise, and is predicted to jump to about 45 percent by 2030.

Census Bureau data says single women in the us will expand from 67 million to about 77.5 million.