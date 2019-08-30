Live Now
Simone Biles’ Brother Arrested In Triple Murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas, brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, charged with murder in connection to New Year's Eve shooting that left three dead and two wounded.

by: NBC News

(NBC News)  The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead and two wounded.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia.

He is facing murder, manslaughter, and other charges in connection with a shooting that took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited.  That led to an altercation, and shots were fired.

