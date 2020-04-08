Short Supply: Cleaning PPE Could Aid Coronavirus Fight

(KARE) Within one day, Jon Wikstrom says three people, his wife and two of his colleagues, all asked him the same thing.
“A lot of media were running stories on the shortages of PPE. They all knew what we have, and it’s like, ‘Hey, how can we get into this fast?'” recallsWikstrom, the president and CEO of Cool Clean Technologies in Eagan, Minnesota.
What Cool Clean Technologies has is a patented system for cleaning medical devices, like hip implants. A chamber with pressurized liquid carbon dioxide, combined with a special additive, helps disinfect. When the process is finished, the liquid turns to gas, drying what’s inside without exposing it to high heat. It’s a process which Wikstrom says works well for cleaning the now sought-after N95 masks.
“There’s no drying cycle that would expose the masks to high heat that might damage the filtration,” he said.
Read more: https://bit.ly/34nrTIY
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Redskins weigh drafting Chase Young vs. trading No. 2 pick
- Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
- iRacing gains popularity while real-time sporting events are paused
- Harris County judges, ACLU sue Greg Abbott over order limiting jail releases during pandemic
- Economists fear national housing crisis