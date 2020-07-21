Short Changed: Pandemic Puts Squeeze On Coin Supply

A lack of in-person spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the driving factor behind a national coin shortage.

(NBC News) America is running short on change.

Pandemic related shutdowns mean less cash is changing hands, and that hurts businesses that rely on coins.

The shortage has forced many businesses to adapt by insisting on exact change or payment with a credit or debit card.

Fortunately, the shortage is only temporary.

“We are working with the mint and working with the reserve banks to get that supply where it needs to be,” says Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



