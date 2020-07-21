Short Changed: Pandemic Puts Squeeze On Coin Supply

(NBC News) America is running short on change.
Pandemic related shutdowns mean less cash is changing hands, and that hurts businesses that rely on coins.
The shortage has forced many businesses to adapt by insisting on exact change or payment with a credit or debit card.
Fortunately, the shortage is only temporary.
“We are working with the mint and working with the reserve banks to get that supply where it needs to be,” says Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
