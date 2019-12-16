Shopping while driving: new holiday danger

The new road danger besides texting-and-driving or talking on your cell while driving shopping on your phone while you're driving

(FOX NEWS) — The growing online shopping trend during the holiday season is causing motorist new concern shopping on your phone while driving.

A 2019 “Holiday Distracted Driving Report” from Root Insurance reveals a troubling high number of drivers who shop and drive.

Two out of every five drivers admit to shopping on their phone while behind the wheel of a car and that trend is up over last year.

Men admitted to shopping while driving more than women at 49 percent only 30 percent of women admitted to doing the same.

Drivers say they’re browsing items, checking order status, and looking up in-store availability of a product they want.

