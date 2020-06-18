Shoppers to spend more to make Father’s Day special

A retail organization says people want this Father's Day to be the best one yet!

(CNN) — The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend 17-billion dollars on Father’s Day this year.

Their report says that 77-percent of the shoppers surveyed say Father’s Day is especially important because we are in a pandemic.

They want their dad to have a gift that matters.

So what kind of gift fits the bill?

41-percent of shoppers told the NRF that this year’s gift had to be unique or different.

36-percent said they wanted it to create a special memory.

It looks like shoppers are willing to spend more for that to happen.

The NRF says each consumer will spend around $149 on Father Day gifts.

That’s approximately $10 more than last year.

