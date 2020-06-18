Shoppers to spend more to make Father’s Day special

(CNN) — The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend 17-billion dollars on Father’s Day this year.
Their report says that 77-percent of the shoppers surveyed say Father’s Day is especially important because we are in a pandemic.
They want their dad to have a gift that matters.
So what kind of gift fits the bill?
41-percent of shoppers told the NRF that this year’s gift had to be unique or different.
36-percent said they wanted it to create a special memory.
It looks like shoppers are willing to spend more for that to happen.
The NRF says each consumer will spend around $149 on Father Day gifts.
That’s approximately $10 more than last year.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Tammie Kathleen Lundegreen
- One-on-One with Trump: President explains latest on COVID-19, police reform
- Fried chicken zips to you on a zip line
- WATCH: Rex Hudler’s daughter stages epic, cross-country birthday surprise for family