Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust

The cargo ship that carried 20 tons of cocaine into a Philadelphia port last month has been seized by authorities.

The MSC Gayane is “in anchorage” in waters off of Philadelphia and was seized by federal authorities on July 4th.

The cocaine bust on June 18th was the largest single seizure in the 230-year history of the US Customs and Border Patrol, with the drugs having an estimated value of $1.3-billion.

Six crew members have been charged for allegedly loading the drugs on the ship after 20 small boats pulled alongside off the coast of Peru.

The ship will remain in anchorage while authorities continue the seizure process, and will be held in US custody for the foreseeable future.

The cargo ship is owned and operated by the Mediterranean shipping company, which is headquartered in Europe but has American headquarters in New York City.