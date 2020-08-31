Shifting Time: Pandemic Impacts Our Perception

A recent study finds a majority of people feel their perception of time has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(WDIV) Have you felt like the passage of time has been distorted? Especially during the stay-at-home order? Then you aren’t alone. Some people felt it sped up, others felt it slowed down. As it turns out, the way you felt really depended on your circumstances.

A recently published British study asked more than 600 people a simple question: “Thinking about today, or this week, how quickly has time felt like it was passing in comparison to normal?”

The researchers found roughly 40 percent of people thought it was going faster. On the other side, 40 percent felt time slowed down. Only around 19 percent of people felt time passed at a normal rate.

The study found there were four main factors associated with a distorted perception of time. The first was age.

