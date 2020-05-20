(KPNX) Newly released body camera video from Arizona’s Gilbert Police Department shows Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband, warned officers about his estranged wife months before he died and their children went missing.

No one has seen JJ Vallow, 7, or Tylee Ryan, 17, since September after their mother moved them from Arizona to Idaho.

The incident with Gilbert Police happened months earlier, on January 31, 2019.

“She’s lost her mind,” Charles tells officers when they arrive outside his home. “I don’t know how else to say it.”

At the time, the police report says Charles was living in Gilbert with Lori, JJ, Tylee and one of their nephews.

Charles tells the officers he just returned to Arizona from a business trip to Houston and suspected Lori took his truck and locked him out of the house. He said he’d been trying for the past two days to get a hold of her and the children but never got through.

“What makes her a danger to herself or others?” one of the officers asks.

“She’s threatened me, to murder me, kill me,” Charles says.

Charles explains they’re LDS, but lately says Lori’s religious beliefs had been darkening. He tells officers that Lori thought she was a God and a translated being and that someone else took over Charles’ body.

