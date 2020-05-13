“She Was Like Wonder Woman” – Neighbor Saves Choking Neighbor

National

Security camera footage shows Florida man, choking on steak and unable to breathe, rescued after ringing his neighbor's doorbell in a desperate plea for help.

by: Michelle Meredith

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH/NBC News)  A doorbell security camera captured the moment a Florida woman saved her neighbor’s life.

It began last week when Orlando middle school teacher Billy Bass was eating steak…and began to choke.

Bass says he thought it was the end.

“I’m just going to die, because I couldn’t speak, I had no breath. I had nothing going on,” he recalled.

Alone and unable to breath, he ran next door and rang Karen Aranda’s doorbell.

“He’s always laughing, but when I saw that look in his eyes I knew something was wrong,” Aranda said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2YZ4pcF

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss