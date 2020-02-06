Sex in the snack aisle: Gas station faces possible closure over porn video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – A Milwaukee gas station is fighting to keep its business license after a porn video was recorded in the snack aisle.

The man who apparently shot – and participated in – the video makes money by making sex videos in public places all over the Milwaukee area.

The 35th Hometown gas station has been at its current location in Milwaukee’s Roosevelt Grove neighborhood for decades. But that could change if Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey gets his way.

“Under my watch, I won’t allow it,” said the District 7 alderman.

The incident happened in July 2018, when convicted felon Frederick Allen turned the gas station into a porn set while the business was open.

“He had nothin’ on but a bathrobe!” said Clifton Daly, who lives behind the store.

The video shows Allen, an aspiring rapper and amateur porn model, having sex in the center aisle.

“Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips and across from the sunflower seeds,” Alderman Rainey said during testimony before the Milwaukee Common Council’s licenses committee in July 2019. “Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips and across from the sunflower seeds.”

Allen is known among his online fans for explicit acts in public places, from shopping malls to movie theaters, public streets even public parks.

“This is something they do all across the city,” Rainey said.

Allen, who lives a few blocks from the gas station, says he makes upwards of $10,000 a month. “It’s like a business!” he said.

Allen’s video also shows the gas station’s owner, Kulwant Dhillon, watching the sex act.

“It was the owner,” Rainey said. “He was there. He was watching. He indulged. He didn’t pick up the phone. He didn’t call the police department.”

One of his employees is also there, seen recording it with a cell phone.

“The bad choice to allow staff to tape it,” said Milele Coggs, District 6 Alderwoman. “That, to me, is just as bad as not calling the police.”

Dhillon told the licenses committee last summer that not calling the police was “a mistake,” but said he was afraid to call because Allen had threatened him.

“He said, ‘If you’re going to call the police, I will shoot you and burn your gas station, too,'” Dhillon recounted to the committee.

Allen denies that. Rainey also questioned Dhillon’s account: “He was protected by bulletproof glass. So the idea that he was in fear, I take exception to that.”

The video shows gas station owner Kulwant Dhillon watching the sex act from behind the glass.

City officials found out about the video through a tip that the video was on the adult website Pornhub with “35th and Townsend,” the gas station’s location, in the video clip’s title.

“It was actually a constituent who saw it online and brought it to my attention,” Rainey said.

That prompted Rainey to call for the gas station’s license to be revoked.

“We can’t allow these things to go on in our community,” he said.

Dhillon’s lawyer says he tried to make good by helping prosecutors in an unrelated case. In August 2018, Allen assaulted a teenage boy after a traffic accident just blocks from the gas station. After the beating, Allen followed the boy into a corner store.

Dhillon owned that store, too, and he told police what he saw.

At the station’s license renewal hearing last July, supporters came to the owner’s defense.

“This guy’s being destroyed for what somebody else did,” said a man who identified himself only as Mr. McCall.

The committee voted to suspend the gas station for 20 days, but when other neighbors got wind of it, they signed a petition.

“Once I saw that tape, we want it closed,” said John Reid, who lives on the street behind the store.

“What if your daughter had walked in?” asked Martin Childs, pastor of nearby Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. “What if your sister had walked in? What if your mother had walked in?”

After receiving the petition, Rainey called for a new hearing.

In the summer of 2019, District 7 Alderman Khalif Rainey called for the gas station’s license to be revoked.

This time, the committee voted not to renew the gas station’s license at all. So Kool Petroleum, the company that owns the gas station, sued the city. A Milwaukee County Judge issued a temporary injunction allowing the gas station to remain open while the case makes its way through court.

That case is still pending.

“To see this gas station still open and in operation, it’s disturbing,” Rainey said.

To Allen, it appears to be much ado about nothing.

“I got way worse videos than that,” he said. “I’m cold with a camera.”

His exploits have gotten him in trouble before.

In 2017, police identified a 15-year-old girl in one of his videos. The charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child were later dropped when a witness backed out.

“It’s a disgusting act,” said Emil Ovbiagele, attorney for Kool Petroleum. “I’m not going to sanitize this.”

Allen has more than 67,000 subscribers on PornHub. His videos on that site alone have more than 100 million views.

The next license renewal hearing is set for April 2 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

