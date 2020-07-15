Serial Skinny-Dipper Busted

Police say security footage shows Florida woman repeatedly broke into neighbor's property and swam naked in his pool while he was out of the country.

(WBBH/NBC News) A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into her neighbor’s pool several times to go skinny dipping.

On Friday, Charlotte County deputies responded to an Englewood home for a report of a burglary after the owner reported his pool cage was cut open.



Deputies collected cigarettes, keys, women’s underwear, and a steak knife left behind at the pool, according to the report.

Then on Saturday, while the homeowner was in Canada, she struck again.

The homeowner told deputies Wiedemann was a repeat trespasser, so he tried to put an end to it.



He posted signs around his home and sent multiple letters to Wiedemann, letting her know to stay off his property.

