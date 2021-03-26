Sens. Cruz, Cornyn visit the Rio Grande Valley in response to migrant ‘crisis’

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz arrived in the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night to tour the border alongside local border officials.

The senators wanted to see for themselves, and show the nation, what Border Patrol agents experience daily.

“They’ll have cartel members who’ll throw rocks at them, they’ll have cartel members who’ll shoot at them and that’s a regular occurrence in terms of the dangerous environment these Border Patrol agents are operating in,” said Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz stated that when agents do apprehend people, they just see them released.

“They repeat the cycle over and over and over again, and it’s incredibly frustrating and demoralizing.”

Cruz described Border Patrol agents and officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety as heroes for working to keep the country safe.

Senator John Cornyn spoke to KVEO on the importance of those wanting to migrate to the United States to do so legally.

“We encourage people to get in line and enter the country legally. We’re the most generous country in the world when it comes to legal immigration, but this is dangerous to the people who turn themselves over, unaccompanied children, and the family members…” said Sen. Cornyn.

He added illegal immigration does nothing but “enrich criminal organizations.”

Cornyn told KVEO the guiding principle of the Biden administration is to reverse all of the previous administration’s policies and that the biggest problem with that, is not having plans to substitute those policies.

In total, 19 senators are visiting the Rio Grande Valley.

Their visit comes amid a partisan divide on how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation at the southern border.

During a press conference held Wednesday, Cruz said the border ‘crisis’ was created by the Biden administration.

“He halted construction on the wall, reinstituted ‘catch and release,’ and ended the Remain in Mexico policy. This crisis is getting worse and worse by the day,” said Cruz at the press conference.

The senators invited the media to participate in a boat tour at Alzaduas Park with the Texas Department of Public Safety, followed by a press conference.

KVEO was also allowed to join the senators for the Thursday night tour.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Kyrsten Sinema wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to address the surge in migrants at the southern border and reaffirming their commitment to work on bipartisan legislation to help solve the crisis.