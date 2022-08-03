Washington DC – The nation is experiencing climate changes like never before. Heavy storms rain upon the political environment as climate change raises concerns.

The Republican Party has not shown much enthusiasm for climate change legislation. Vice President for Climate Policy at the Center for American Progress, Trevor Higgins, said the Republican and Democratic parties are not seeing eye to eye on this topic.

“Unfortunately, we’re not yet at a point where both parties are interested in addressing

these issues,” Higgins said.

After a yearlong negotiation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced their climate deal. Republican lawmakers said other priorities should come first, yet Democrats believe voters know the need for action is urgent.

“The Republican Party has signaled they are not going to participate. Republican senators

were so upset by the news,” Higgins said.

KAMR reached out members of Amarillo’s congressional delegation for their response on the climate proposals. As of filing time, they had not responded.

The chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party, Brady Quirk-Garvan, said the Democrats see climate change as a big issue. He believes the nation needs to come together to work on solutions.

“It’s happening to us now,” Garvan said. “I think the real question for us as a nation is how do we address it.”

Some Democrats believe America’s reliance on other countries resources, like oil, has handcuffed the nation’s ability to respond to climate change issues. Melissa Watson, the President of the Democratic Women’s Council, said if the US works to develop alternative energy resources, the environment could change for the better.

“It’s important to Democrats because we want to be independent,” Watson said.

Congressional Republicans are feeling the heat to take action.

“We have an agreement for the Senate to move forward and for the House to move

forward and I think that that’s going to make a really big difference in people’s lives,” Higgins said.

Senate negations will continue as members move towards the beginning of their six-week recess next week.