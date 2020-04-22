Senate Passes $484 Billion Stimulus Bill

(NBC News) Members of the House are on their way to Washington for a Thursday vote on the latest coronavirus stimulus package.
The $484 billion bill passed the Senate Tuesday.
Most of the money will go to small businesses shut down by coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
It includes items Democrats insisted on adding, including $75 billion for hospitals and another $25 billion to support expanded testing efforts.
