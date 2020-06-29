Seattle’s “CHOP” Dwindles, But Barriers Remain

Seattle mayor had vowed to reopen Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone by Sunday, but by the evening barriers remained in place.

(KING) Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the barricades around the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone would come down on Sunday morning, but so far, the barriers are still standing.

Anchored by the abandoned East Precinct, protesters have held six city blocks for nearly three weeks.

Some barricades will remain around the East Precinct police station, where demonstrators plan to continue to protest.

The mayor met with CHOP organizers following a tense morning Friday when protesters blocked Seattle Department of Transporation (SDOT) crews from moving into the CHOP area. The crews were staging construction equipment near the barriers, including several trucks and front-end loaders.

While the equipment was staged, at least one protester lay in the street on 12th Avenue to prevent the loader from moving forward.

