Seattle Company Accused Of Peddling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine

Company's Facebook page offered a COVID-19 vaccine $400. No vaccine for the virus currently exists.

(KING/NBC News) A Seattle-based company has been accused of selling a fake coronavirus vaccine.

North Coast Biologics is the latest company that Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says is trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to its advantage.

“While people are rightfully worried about their health and well-being, this individual is preying upon those fears,” Ferguson said.

On its website, North Coast Biologics lists itself as an antibody therapy company owned by John Stine. The address listed on its website led us to a WeWork co-working space in Seattle’s South Lake Union.

Ferguson said the company advertised on its Facebook page that it had a COVID-19 vaccine and that it was being sold for $400.

Currently, there is no COVID-19 vaccine.

“This essentially is nothing more than a scam,” Ferguson said.

Five days ago, Ferguson sent a cease and desist letter to Stine to stop immediately. If he didn’t comply, Ferguson can take him and his company to court for violating the state’s consumer protection law. That could mean a penalty of $2,000 per violation.

