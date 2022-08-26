AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country in May just days after pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson was found dead. Court documents obtained by KXAN reveal new details on how she was able to evade authorities for over a month after being accused of shooting and killing Wilson.
A search warrant for Armstrong’s belongings shows she had her sister’s passport, as well as a United Airlines boarding pass, also under her sister’s name, from Newark to Costa Rica.
Also found were medical cards and paperwork, including a receipt for $6,360 for plastic surgery for “Alisson Paige” on June 23 at a medical center in Costa Rica.
When she was arrested, U.S. Marshals noted Armstrong’s appearance had changed, including a difference in how her nose looked. There was also bruising under her eyes. She told authorities the change was from a “surfing accident,” U.S. Marshals said.
Other items found include the following:
- Clothing
- Several small wallets
- Numerous credit cards under various names: Kaitlin Armstrong, Wheelhouse Mobile, Colin Strickland, and Dynamis Racing
- Papers with handwritten names, phone numbers, and credit card numbers
- Various receipts for a bus trip, Wal-Mart and T-Mobile
- White Apple iPhone and box
- Currency: USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica
- Physical U.S. passports for Kaitlin Armstrong and her sister, driver’s license cards for Kaitlin Armstrong and a social security number card for Kaitlin Armstrong
The search was executed on July 6.
Armstrong was arrested by immigration officials in Costa Rica on June 29 related to the use of the fraudulent passport, U.S. Marshals said.
Find some of KXAN’s previous reporting on the case here:
- Kaitlin Armstrong attorneys accuse Austin police of violating legal rights in murder case
- Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty; attorneys request speedy trial
- Slain cyclist Moriah Wilson, 25, ‘exceptional in every way’
- As federal agents search for Austin murder suspect, #RideLikeMo starts in honor of victim
- Family of slain cyclist clears up details of alleged romantic relationship
- Murder suspect flew out of Austin to New York days after cyclist’s death
- Suspect in cyclist’s murder dropped off at New Jersey airport, US Marshals say
- Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica, records show bail set at $3.5 million
- Kaitlin Armstrong now in Austin from Houston jail
The State Department flagged her flight from New Jersey to Costa Rica. Authorities in Costa Rica began the search for Armstrong soon after she arrived in the country, U.S. Marshals said.