AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country in May just days after pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson was found dead. Court documents obtained by KXAN reveal new details on how she was able to evade authorities for over a month after being accused of shooting and killing Wilson.

A search warrant for Armstrong’s belongings shows she had her sister’s passport, as well as a United Airlines boarding pass, also under her sister’s name, from Newark to Costa Rica.

Also found were medical cards and paperwork, including a receipt for $6,360 for plastic surgery for “Alisson Paige” on June 23 at a medical center in Costa Rica.

When she was arrested, U.S. Marshals noted Armstrong’s appearance had changed, including a difference in how her nose looked. There was also bruising under her eyes. She told authorities the change was from a “surfing accident,” U.S. Marshals said.

Other items found include the following:

Clothing

Several small wallets

Numerous credit cards under various names: Kaitlin Armstrong, Wheelhouse Mobile, Colin Strickland, and Dynamis Racing

Papers with handwritten names, phone numbers, and credit card numbers

Various receipts for a bus trip, Wal-Mart and T-Mobile

White Apple iPhone and box

Currency: USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica

Physical U.S. passports for Kaitlin Armstrong and her sister, driver’s license cards for Kaitlin Armstrong and a social security number card for Kaitlin Armstrong

The search was executed on July 6.

Armstrong was arrested by immigration officials in Costa Rica on June 29 related to the use of the fraudulent passport, U.S. Marshals said.

The State Department flagged her flight from New Jersey to Costa Rica. Authorities in Costa Rica began the search for Armstrong soon after she arrived in the country, U.S. Marshals said.