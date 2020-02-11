1  of  39
Search Underway For Missing South Carolina 6-Year-Old

Posted:

(WIS/NBC News)  A search is underway for a 6-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon in the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina home.

Faye Marie Swetlik, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Faye was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. They said she was on her normal bus from school, and did make it home.

Swetlik later disappeared from her yard in Cayce and family members started searching for her around 3:45 p.m. 

Authorities were alerted around 5 p.m. 

Officials say Swetlik lived at home with her mother, but they do not know who was home when she got off the bus.

