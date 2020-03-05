Search For Tornado Victims Continues

Crews continue to search for dozens unaccounted for after Tennessee's deadly tornadoes.

(NBC News) Search and rescue efforts continued in Tennessee Wednesday, where at least 20 people remain unaccounted for after Monday night’s deadly tornadoes.

At least 24 people were killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville area, reducing homes and businesses to rubble.

At least one EF-3 twister with winds of 160 miles per hour lifted debris more than 20,000 feet in the air.

An army of volunteers has gathered to help with the cleanup.

“We’re here to support the people that got completely devastated. we’re here to help,” said Monica Hartsfield.

For survivors who lost most everything, it’s hard to know what to do next.

“I’ve cried a little bit, I’m numb I’m shocked. We’ve…I just don’t have enough words,” said Debra Maxwell.

