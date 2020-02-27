Search For Missing Tennessee Toddler “Inconclusive”

Crews used a remotely operated vehicle to survey a North Carolina pond Wednesday as part of the search for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell.

(WXII/NBC News) The search for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell shifted focus to Wilkes County, North Carolina Wednesday.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Sherrils Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue Department, searched a pond near the Shepherd Crossroads community using a remote operated vehicle.

The search was inconclusive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An Amber Alert remains in effect for Boswell, who has not been seen since late December. She wasn’t reported missing until last week.

Two people, including Boswell’s grandmother, were arrested in Wilkes County in connection with her disappearance and waived their right to extradition.

The mother of the missing toddler was also arrested. Megan “Maggie” Boswell was charged with one count of false reports.

The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are now in the same Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler’s disappearance.

