Search For Missing Ohio Teen Continues

(WLWT) Investigators have released new details in their search for missing Ohio teenager Madison Bell.
Bell was last seen by family Sunday morning. Her car was found in a church parking lot with her keys and phone still inside.
Investigators think another vehicle could be connected to her disappearance.
A church employee saw a white four-door sedan in the church parking lot Sunday morning and it stood out because services were canceled due to the health crisis. The employee told investigators she thought the car had California plates on it and at one point, saw a white man near it.
