SCOTUS Rules on Electors

(NBC NEWS) – The Supreme Court ruled the 538 people who cast their actual votes in the upcoming presidential election as a part of the Electoral College are not free agents and must vote as their state law directs them to.
The unanimous decision comes as a defeat for those who advocated changing the electorial college, in the effort to shift the method of electing presidents toward a nationwide popular vote.
Justice Elena Kagan says the Constitution gives states far-reach authority over choosing presidential electors.
SEE MORE: https://nbcnews.to/2NXPg4N