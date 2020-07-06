SCOTUS Rules on Electors

The U.S. Supreme Court today ruled on a question that's been left unanswered since the drafting of the Constitution - whether members of the Electoral College can be required to cast their ballots for the presidential candidate who wins their state's popular vote.

(NBC NEWS) – The Supreme Court ruled the 538 people who cast their actual votes in the upcoming presidential election as a part of the Electoral College are not free agents and must vote as their state law directs them to.

The unanimous decision comes as a defeat for those who advocated changing the electorial college, in the effort to shift the method of electing presidents toward a nationwide popular vote.

Justice Elena Kagan says the Constitution gives states far-reach authority over choosing presidential electors.

