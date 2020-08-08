Scientists use moon as a mirror to study Earth

NASA believes a technique they used to study Earth could help it find signs of life on other planets.

(CNN) — The mirror as a moon?

Astronomers believe this may be a way to identify signs of life on other planets.

NASA says scientists used the Hubble Space Telescope to detect Earth’s ozone in our atmosphere.

But they weren’t looking at Earth at the time.

Instead astronomers used the moon as a mirror to reflect sunlight that passed through Earth’s atmosphere and to the telescope.

This was done during a lunar eclipse.

Scientists believe if they can detect Earth’s ozone this way they may be able to do this with other planets.

Detecting other ozones would be a big deal because scientists say the ozone layer could be a sign of life on another planet.

