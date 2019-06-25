Schools named after Robert E. Lee are looking to rebrand

Many schools are looking to rebrand facing controversy over who they are named after.

According to the Washington Post, about 100 schools across the nation are named after the Confederate General Robert E. Lee and are searching for ways to rebrand.

One popular alternative is to keep the name “Lee” and honor another historical figure with the same name or even using the name as an acronym.

Keeping the school’s existing name helps to save the district’s money by avoiding a change of signs, colors, mascots, fight songs, and more.

One figure schools have looked to honor is Adelaide Lee, an Oklahoma philanthropist with other suggestions including director Spike Lee, and Marvel Comic writer Stan Lee.