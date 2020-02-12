School security guard fired for using excessive force on kindergartener in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)- An elementary school security guard was terminated after using excessive force on a kindergarten student. Now, the little girl’s parents want him charged with assault.

“I don’t want to ever see that happen again anybody else’s daughter,” Quan Wilkins said.

Six-year-old Kaeyona Wilkins, who usually loves school, suddenly began throwing up on the way home in her mother’s truck, and then said the words Keshia Wilkins said she will never forget.

“She said, ‘My stomach still hurts.’ I said ‘What do you mean it still hurts?’ And she said, ‘The man hurt me,'” Keshia said. “’He threw me into the wall mommy.'”

Immediately Quan left work and the couple took their daughter to Aultman Hospital, where doctors confirmed the little girl’s injuries were consistent with her story.

“Her arms were red. She had bruising on her arms and her abdomen was sore,” Keshia said. “He grabbed her like a sack of potatoes.”

According to a disciplinary letter released to WJW by the Canton City School District, an adult male member of the safety and security team, “admitted picking up and carrying the student.” He claimed he was trying to stop her from running out of the building.

But the kindergartner’s mom said she would never run outside. She had been in timeout in the cafeteria and was trying to go to the gymnasium for recess with her friends. Regardless, the parents said nothing justifies that level of aggression.

Half a dozen employees witnessed the incident and are documented saying that the guard was “yelling and rough-handling” Kaeyona. They reported seeing the 6-year-old “scared and shaking” with red marks on her body afterward.

“The nurse even had to evaluate her,” Keshia said.

The director of safety and security with Canton schools stated the guard’s actions violated proper procedures and guidelines, and went directly against his training.

After reviewing all of the information, Canton City School District business manager Tad Ellsworth charged the guard with “malfeasance of duty and use of excessive force” and terminated him.

The Wilkins want him also criminally charged with assault and Canton police are investigating.

“I feel charges need to be pressed,” Quan said. “This is my daughter at the end of the day who is going to speak for her?”

