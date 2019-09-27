School District Investigates ‘Inappropriate’ Homework About Kids Running From Cop

A Pennsylvania school district is investigating "inappropriate" homework assigned to first graders about children running from a police officer.

by: Renne Wallace

(WPXI) A Pennsylvania school district is investigating a so-called “inappropriate” homework assignment about children running from a police officer.

The one-page reading assignment distributed to first-grade students at Linden Pre-K in Point Breeze. It describes children named Tom and Rob running from “the cop” and not stopping.

Parents took to social media and flooded the school with complaints about the worksheet.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a statement Thursday that the assignment sends the wrong message to students and does not meet expectations for instruction.

