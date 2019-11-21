Scammers Take Advantage of Brewery’s Good Deed

(KVLY) A North Dakota brewery says a text scam is trying to take advantage of their good deed.

After Fargo Brewing Company received national attention this month for their labels with adoptable pups from 4 Luv of Dog, scammers got to work. They claimed if you ordered a dog decal, and filled out your bank information, you’d get $500 per week from the brewery.

“It’s just kind of gross and frustrating and hurtful that you’re trying to do good in the world and in the community, and there’s somebody there to take advantage of it,” Aaron Hill, co-founder of Fargo Brewing said.

On top of it all, the scammers even made a fake website.

“They basically took the same header from our website, took pictures from our website, from our social media. It looked pretty real. It was pretty scary,” Hill said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/35o3RNA

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: