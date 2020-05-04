Saying “I Do” On Air

Iowa couple finds a unique way to share their wedding vows with those kept apart by social distancing: a live radio ceremony.

(KWWL/NBC News) An Iowa couple found a unique way to share their wedding vows with friends and family kept away by COVID-19 social distancing.

“It was supposed to be low key initially,” said groom Jason Bertch, who was supposed to marry Darcy Dzick on April 25th surrounded by family and friends.

As the severity of the coronavirus pandemic increased, they attempted to adjust their plans.

“We scaled it back to just do it in our driveway, so people could park in the street. To let’s just sign paperwork, cause we just weren’t going to not let it happen,” Bertch said.

Then Bertch heard Z102.9 disc jockey Eric Hanson say he thought it would be fun to marry someone on-air.

“We wondered what kind of person would take us up on that?” Hanson said.

