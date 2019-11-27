Santas go back to school

Santas in London go back to school to ensure maximum cheer this festive season.

LONDON, ENGLAND (NBC NEWS) — Santas in London are going back to school to ensure maximum cheer this festive season.

The ministry of fun is hosting the 23rd annual Santa School, making sure performers have the perfect father Christmas costume, know the top toys for 2019 and most importantly, know how to answer children’s questions.

The Santas also learn how to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in multiple languages and recite the names of all the reindeer who pull Santa’s sleigh.

The ministry of fun founder says that bookings for Santas have “gone through the roof” this year.

For the performers playing Santa the most important part of donning the big red suit is bringing magic and joy to the children who visit them.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: