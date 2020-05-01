Santa Claus Delivers Stay-At-Home Joy

National

Christmas is still months away, but Santa Claus is staying busy checking in on boys and girls forced to stay home to stay safe from the coronavirus.

by: Megan Pringle

Posted: / Updated:

(WBAL/NBC News)  Many parents of young children will tell you this is a challenging time with children are out of school and events, sports and birthday parties canceled. But one man with a familiar face wants to help lift kids’ spirits.

Santa is making the most of his time during the stay-home order by spreading some Christmas joy, even in the spring. Santa’s workshop has become more like his call center, where he has about ten scheduled video chats a day.

“I get calls from California, Nebraska, Florida, New York City, of course,” St. Nick said. “I started this because I knew they are upset missing school, missing their friends and just thought I’d reach out to them, see what they’re doing make sure everybody is safe.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/35r9bRy 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss