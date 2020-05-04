San Francisco cops barred from wearing face masks with ‘thin blue line’ flag

(FOX NEWS) — San Francisco police are no longer able to wear a specific kind of coronavirus mask on duty styled after an image designed to be a police support symbol.
San Francisco’s police chief notifying officers that ‘thin blue line’ face masks cannot be worn by on-duty officers.
The image is a black and white American flag, with a blue stripe across the middle and has become associated with the blue lives matter movement.
Chief Bill Scott says while he considers the image to be a meaningful expression to honor fallen soldiers it could also be seen as, “Divisive or disrespectful.”
His order follows some tension between officers wearing the masks and homeless activists during May Day protests seen in this video.
The face coverings were initially ordered and distributed by the police union which reportedly showed the masks to the police chief’s command staff before they were given to rank-and-file officers.
