AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last nine years have been a living hell for Neil Heslin, the father of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, according to his testimony at Alex Jones’ defamation trial.

He blamed that “hell” on Austin-based talk show host Alex Jones for calling the shooting a hoax and discussing conspiracy theories about it on his site, Infowars. Heslin likened Jones to a “match that started a fire.”

Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the mother of his son Jesse, are suing Jones for defamation and emotional damages.

They arrived at the Travis County courthouse Tuesday morning with a security detail. Their attorneys explained the two parents had faced “run-ins” over the weekend and needed to be in protective custody.

One of their attorneys, Mark Bankston, said he told his clients he was proud of them for taking the stand but knew this was going to be a “rough day.”

“While this trial has focused a lot on the antics of Mr. Jones,” Bankston said, “the real story of this trial is what happened to Neil and Scarlett.”

Jones was also expected to take the stand Tuesday, but as of lunchtime, he had not appeared at the courthouse. His defense attorney, Andino Reynal, told reporters that his team was ready to put on their case, and he would do his talking “in the courtroom.”

KXAN’s Avery Travis is in the courtroom and will be posting live updates on Twitter. You can access her feed below.