Robots Rule At CES!

(NBC News) Robots are working to win over visitors at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



Ub Tech's "Walker" can even bribe you with snacks.



"The goal of Walker is to become part of your family, become that assistant that is a loved one," says UB Tech's Lindsay Aust.



Artificial intelligence gives many of the robots a personality. There's even a robot that can fold your laundry.



More than 180,000 people are in town for CES, an annual event that showcases new technology.



Data security is also in focus. Many of the devices on display are Cloud connected and voice enabled.



"A lot of these IOT [internet of things] devices, they've not paid attention to security," says Pindrop Security's Vijay Balasubramaniyan.



His company specializes in voice authentication.



