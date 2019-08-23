Robots On The Battlefield: Army Tests Next Generation Of Combat Vehicles

The U.S. Army is testing its next generation of combat vehicles, including two that are completely robotic.

(WPBN/NBC News) The U.S. Army put its next generation of combat vehicles to the test Thursday at Michigan’s Camp Grayling.

The set of three vehicles represents brand new technologies that the Army is working to get in the hands of soldiers.

“These vehicles can move forward of a man force and then team with humans,” said Brigadier General Ross Coffman. “It’s something we call man and unmanned teaming, and so they can move to the next hill, the next terrain feature, see what’s out there, detect chemicals, put direct fire on the enemy.”

The goal of the vehicles is to keep soldiers out of harms way.

The vehicles have advanced threat and fire detection systems to identify moving targets through cameras and laser optics with full 360 video coverage.

“It will be able to tell us if there’s someone in the woods that gets out a rifle and fires a shot,” said Jeff Langhout, the director of Combat Capabilities Development. “We will be able to see immediately where that shot came from and that gets fed to soldiers operating.”

