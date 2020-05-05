Robot To The Rescue: Germ Killer Disinfects Florida Restuaurants

Florida's NCH Healthcare System is loaning it's Xenex germ-zapping robots to several restaurants as a thank-you to those who donated meals to staffers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(WBBH/NBC News) A germ-zapping robot is helping several Florida restaurants get ready to reopen.

The robot dubbed “Pretty Penny” is owned by the NCH Healthcare System, and is used to disinfect their facilities.

The restaurants did their part to help the hospitals first, by donating meals to the health care system during the COVID-19 crisis, even while they were shut down for over a month.

“It’s a way for us to show our appreciation for all the great restaurants and the entire community,” says NCH Healthcare CEO Paul Hiltz.

