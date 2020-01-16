Robocalls hit over 58 billion in 2019

Robocalls were up 22% last year.

(CNN) — Americans got hit hard last year with those annoying phone calls.

YouMail, a company that provides a service to block robocalls, reports nearly 59-billion robocalls last year.

That’s up 22-percent from 2018.

Texas and California got the most robocalls, more than 6 billion.

Seven other states Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois got more than 2 billion robocalls.

But, there is some hope for us all!

President Trump recently signed a new anti-robocall bill into law.

Officials can now fine companies $10,000 for each illegally placed call.

