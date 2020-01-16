Robocalls hit over 58 billion in 2019

(CNN) — Americans got hit hard last year with those annoying phone calls.
YouMail, a company that provides a service to block robocalls, reports nearly 59-billion robocalls last year.
That’s up 22-percent from 2018.
Texas and California got the most robocalls, more than 6 billion.
Seven other states Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois got more than 2 billion robocalls.
But, there is some hope for us all!
President Trump recently signed a new anti-robocall bill into law.
Officials can now fine companies $10,000 for each illegally placed call.
