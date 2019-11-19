Robocalls expected to hit record levels this year

The average American received more than 2,000 robocalls in the month of October, which was up by 25-percent from September.

(FOX NEWS) — Robocalls in the US are expected to surpass levels never seen before.

5.7-billion robocalls were made to Americans during the month of October, which represents an average of more than 2,000 robocalls per second to consumers.

Experts now believe that robocalls are expected to hit record levels in 2019.

Several cellular carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile have taken steps to help consumers avoid robocalls by issuing screening services where Americans receive a scam likely label when a robocall is being received.

Lawmakers are also issuing legislation to curb the issue of robocalls, moving forward.