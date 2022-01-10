KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
by: Associated Press
This Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 photo, released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows Robert Durst, the eccentric New York real estate, who was sentenced in October, 2021 to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst, wealthy real estate heir convicted of murdering friend and suspected in other deaths, dies at 78.