Ring partners with police

(CNN) – The video doorbell company Ring has announced it’s working with more than 400 police departments to make it easier for authorities to access user videos.

Ring is a “smart” doorbell with a camera pointed outside the front door.

It sends a push alert and video to a resident’s cell phone when there is movement on the camera.

The company says police will be able to request video recordings to help with active investigations.

Ring says users can choose whether or not to share the video.

The company says communities and law enforcement working together makes neighborhoods safer.

But some privacy advocates are condemning the partnership saying it threatens to create a 24-7 surveillance program.

Ring is owned by Amazon, and one critic says “it is essentially a widespread CCTV network in which police and Amazon … Have access to cameras across the city on everybody’s front doors.”